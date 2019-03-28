Denton pleased to see Worksop Town keep momentum going after cup win

Craig Denton says maintaining a winning momentum was key for Worksop Town after they beat Staveley in the League Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Kyle Jordan got the ball-rolling with a sweet strike on the half-hour mark before Staveley equalised fifteen minutes from time, Lynton Karkach then netting a late winner to set up a semi-final at Hemsworth.

Denton said: “I thought we were poor in the first 20 minutes. I’ve put in a couple of lads in who haven’t had many minutes and I think that showed tonight.

"I was delighted with the win, although I thought that we could’ve showed a little bit more quality. I thought Staveley looked in complete control tonight to be honest, but we’ve come away with the win and we go onto Saturday now and concentrate on the league.

“It is important as we want to win every game to keep the momentum up and that run going. We left it until the wire tonight because, like I‘ve said, I thought Staveley looked in control and they had a lot of chances. I just thought our final decision making and our quality in the final third lacked.

"The run we’re on at the minute is a testament to all the lads, like tonight, we’ve had three or four lads come back into the squad and a few of the under 19s on the bench. The environment changes a little bit, but I back the players and the lads that were available for selection. They’ve come in and it takes a bit of time to adjust, but we’ve won the game and I’m hoping to take it into the next game.”

With the league being so tight and teams fighting for survival every game, it will be tough as everyone will be wanting to put a stop to Worksop's unbelievable run.

Denton added: “Every game we play at the minute is important – certainly at this time of the season. We can’t slip up and Penistone have won this evening, but we can’t affect that.

"All we can have an effect on is Worksop Town, our performances and if we put points on the board. Saturday (home to Staveley) will be a tough game and the fans will get behind us like they did tonight, which they have done for the whole season. So many thank yous to the travelling fans tonight and hopefully we can kick onto Saturday.”