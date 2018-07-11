Denton expects tougher test at the seaside on Saturday

Craig Denton is expecting a sterner test for his players than the one they had in midweek, when they visit Cleethorpes on Saturday.

The Worksop Town boss was happy with what he saw at Parkgate on Tuesday night, Tigers running out 4-0 winners thanks to goals from Tomas Poole, Craig Mitchell and a Kyle Jordan brace.

“I thought we stuck to the plan of what we wanted to do,” said Denton after the friendly.

“I thought we controlled the game, the first 45 minutes we started like a house on fire and hopefully going further into pre-season we start seeing longer periods of time where we were like that.

“I am happy with the result and was happy to see players be tested.

“We looked like we ran out of steam towards the end but I’m delighted.

“We used all three goalkeepers to give them a bit of time on the pitch so overall a good pre-season friendly for us.”

Denton knows that Saturday’s hosts will provide a stiffer challenge, but his players will still be expected to approach the game in the manner Denton is demanding.

“No matter if we play Parkgate, Cleethorpes or Sheffield United we will still go into the game on Saturday with the right attitude and professionalism and do what we do,” he said.

“We know that Cleethorpes will be a stronger outfit than Parkgate, I’m not being disrespectful to Parkgate but they’re up there for a reason.

“They’re going to be strong, more powerful but also more of a test for us Saturday to see if our players can step up to it.”

The Cleethorpes away day fixture was celebrated by Tigers supporters when it was announced and a good number are expected to make the journey to the coast.

Denton hopes they’ll have something to celebrate, other than the liquid refreshment and sunshine.

“Like tonight it is important to see fans travelling home and away to support us, especially in pre-season so thank you to those who travelled tonight and also to those who’ll be travelling to Cleethorpes,” he said.

“Have a good day and a few beers when they come down on the train and hopefully we’ll put in a performance to be excited about.”