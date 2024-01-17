Delighted Worksop Town forward Vaughan Redford hits five past Emley in 10-goal blitz
A near-post poachers’ finish, a penalty, a wonder strike from the edge, a neat under-the-goalkeeper effort, and a header culminated in a memorable evening for the forward as he was delighted to take home the match ball.
“The first goal always settles you down,” he said. “It’s always nice to score and we really kicked on from that and it gave us some great belief.
“It’s always nice to score any number of goals, to be honest, and I have been on a run and I love scoring because there’s no better feeling. B ut to get five on a night is unbelievable, so I am pleased.
“It was a relief to end my goal drought, but I feel my performances have been good and I will always back myself.
“I get given a range of roles and, tonight, the gaffer’s allowed me to get forward more and I’ve repaid him with goals.”