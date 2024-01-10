Deegan Atherton reaches Worksop Town milestone
Atherton has been a reliable figure during his time at the club and has played with some very knowledgeable partners in defence.
He said: “I’ve had spells where I have been out of the team, which is not always a bad thing because you can learn from the experience you have got. “That’s something I have really enjoyed with the players that I have played with over the years because they have bags of experience and things that they can teach me.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“I feel like that has helped me to mature and improve ability-wise and that maturity has brought on my game.
“The ability they have is brilliant, so when they give you a tip, you’ve got to take it on board because they know what they’re taking about and off the pitch, they’re great to be around and they give you confidence in training.”