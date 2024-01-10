Worksop Town defender Deegan Atherton praised the experienced individuals around him after he reached the milestone of 175 games for the Tigers, writes Devon Cash.

Deegan Atherton - 175 game milestone. Pic by RBI Photography.

Atherton has been a reliable figure during his time at the club and has played with some very knowledgeable partners in defence.

He said: “I’ve had spells where I have been out of the team, which is not always a bad thing because you can learn from the experience you have got. “That’s something I have really enjoyed with the players that I have played with over the years because they have bags of experience and things that they can teach me.

“I feel like that has helped me to mature and improve ability-wise and that maturity has brought on my game.