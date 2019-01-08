David Flitcroft up for manager of the month award

Mansfield Town boss David Flitcroft has been nominated for the manager of the month award for December in Sky Bet League Two.

Flitcroft maintained the Stags’ focus, as well as their surge up the league table, during the month when they collected ten points from four unbeaten games.

They conceded only two goals and also extended their remarkable unbeaten run away from home as they moved into the play-off positions.

Flitcroft is up against three other managers for the award -- Danny Cowley, of leaders Lincoln City, Mark Cooper, of Forest Green Rovers, and Michael Jolley, of Grimsby Town.

Cowley’s Lincoln kept up their consistency in both performances and results with four wins from five games. Their ability to score early goals was key to wins over Stevenage Borough, Morecambe and Newport County.

Cooper’s side stayed in the play-off places, despite playing three of their four completed matches away from home. Collecting ten points and scoring nine goals, they continued to show progress in only their second season of league football.

Jolley proved himself a young manager to watch. On December 14, Grimsby stood just six points above the relegation zone, but after winning at Exeter City to make it 12 points from a possible 15 in the month, they were six points from the play-off places.

The winner of the award will be announced on Friday morning. The judging panel comprises former Ipswich Town chief George Burley, Sky Sports TV pundit Don Goodman, Football League marketing director Drew Barrand, League Managers Association director Olaf Dixon and Sky Bet trader Mikey Mumford.