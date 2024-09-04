Sheffield United are three points clear of Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship table.Sheffield United are three points clear of Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship table.
Sheffield United are three points clear of Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship table.

Data experts give latest final position predictions for Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United, Burnley, Sunderland and the rest of the Championship

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 4th Sep 2024, 14:01 BST
Sheffield United got the better of Watford at the weekend to put distance between themselves and Sheffield Wednesday.

The battle to be Sheffield’s top side will no doubt be keenly contested with both sets of fans wanting the bragging rights.

But who is likely to come on top, and where will both sides finish this season?

Here a supercomputer – produced by OLBG – gives its verdict on how the season will finish.

Give us your thoughts on who is going up and who is going down via our social media channels.

How does the SuperComputer work?

The SuperComputer is a probability model, not determined by human predictions or bias. What happens is the SuperComputer estimates the outcome of each remaining fixture based on a team’s current strength (based on factors such as league position and form) and betting market odds.

The machine then simulates the remaining games in a season 1,000 times and constructs an average league table from the ensuing simulations, to rule out anomalous results.

95 pts (+27)

1. Leeds United

95 pts (+27) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
90pts (+36)

2. Burnley

90pts (+36) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
82pts (+23)

3. Middlesbrough

82pts (+23) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
82pts (+18)

4. Norwich City

82pts (+18) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Data expertsSheffield UnitedSheffield WednesdayLeeds UnitedBurnleySunderlandWatfordSheffield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.