The battle to be Sheffield’s top side will no doubt be keenly contested with both sets of fans wanting the bragging rights.

But who is likely to come on top, and where will both sides finish this season?

Here a supercomputer – produced by OLBG – gives its verdict on how the season will finish.

Give us your thoughts on who is going up and who is going down via our social media channels.

How does the SuperComputer work?

The SuperComputer is a probability model, not determined by human predictions or bias. What happens is the SuperComputer estimates the outcome of each remaining fixture based on a team’s current strength (based on factors such as league position and form) and betting market odds.