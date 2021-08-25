Danish keeper Budz back on board with Worksop Town

Jan Budz is back with the Tigers.

Free after leaving Grantham at the end of last season, he has been brought in to cover the cup-tied Tiernan Brooks and the suspended Sebastian Malkowski, and he started the draw against Eastwood Community last weekend.

The 6ft 4ins keeper began his career with Boldklubben 1909 and moved on to FC Nordsjælland, Doncaster Rovers, Wolves, Hartlepool, Oldham Athletic, then non-league with Eastwood Town, Stalybridge Celtic, Buxton, Gainsborough Trinity and Rossington Main.