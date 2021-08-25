Danish keeper Budz back on board with Worksop Town
Worksop Town Football Club have Danish goalkeeper Jan Budtz back on their books for a second spell.
Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 8:43 am
Free after leaving Grantham at the end of last season, he has been brought in to cover the cup-tied Tiernan Brooks and the suspended Sebastian Malkowski, and he started the draw against Eastwood Community last weekend.
The 6ft 4ins keeper began his career with Boldklubben 1909 and moved on to FC Nordsjælland, Doncaster Rovers, Wolves, Hartlepool, Oldham Athletic, then non-league with Eastwood Town, Stalybridge Celtic, Buxton, Gainsborough Trinity and Rossington Main.
This will be his second spell with the Tigers, having made 10 appearances during the 2013/14 campaign.