Craig Parry unhappy with Worksop's performance despite win over Pickering Town

Jack Broadhead scored a hat-trick as Worksop got the better of Pickering Town.

Broadhead levelled the game on two occasions in the first period after goals from Brandon Holdsworth and Omar Sanyang put the Pikes ahead each time following lackadaisical defending from the home side.

However, an improved second-half performance saw Worksop win it through the midfielder’s third before they comfortably managed out the game, despite Aleks Starcenko's dismissal as both teams went down to ten men.

“We have to put our hands up and say that it was a poor performance today,” admitted Parry. “We just weren’t at the races and was second to everything.

“I said last week that these types of games are the ones I fear and trouble us.

“I am pleased with the three points, but I was disappointed with the lack of energy, and it wasn’t like us.

“We just couldn’t get going and the tempo was slow; we normally try and get the ball back onto the pitch quickly and we couldn’t do that.

“The quality of the play wasn’t good enough and we didn’t really create them enough problems apart from the set-plays.

“We were lethargic and maybe the last game took a lot out of us, but we cannot really use that as an excuse because we have had plenty of time to rest.

“I think it was just one of those days that every team has.”

Despite the Tigers boss being left dejected due to the performance, he explained that the confidence is good after Worksop claimed their fourth straight league win.

He added: “I know I sound disappointed – and I am with the performance – but the morale inside that changing room is very high.

“The guys stick together, and it is very close-knit. You could see at the end where they were all sticking up for each other and winning breeds that mentality.