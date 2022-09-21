Jay Rollins celebrates his goal from Lewis Pickersgill.

Sheffield restricted the Tigers’ attacking play, as they sat in a low block and remained compact as a seven whilst the remaining three outfield players pressed aggressively, but it was Jay Rollins’ 65th-minute finish that settled the game.

And Parry, who watched on from the Directors’ Box after recent surgery, explained how the Tigers eventually broke down former Rotherham United defender Ryan Cresswell’s side.

He said: “The centre-halves probably had most of the ball at their feet and we saw what they were trying to do in sitting back and letting the runners try and cause us problems, but I thought we kept the ball well in the defensive third and from there, we moved it well.

“I thought first-half we were poor just going through the transitions going into the frontline.

"We stepped it up a gear in the second and played through the lines a little bit quicker.

"But it’s not easy when you’re playing against a side that are digging in and working hard.

“They’re a good side and they have improved from last year and they got bodies behind the ball which is not easy to do.

"You need plenty of movement to try and find the pockets of space and I thought we did that in the second half.”

The Tigers travel to Merseyside to take on Prescot Cables in the second qualifying round of the Isuzu FA Trophy.

The Worksop boss hinted that he would rotate his side against the Northern Premier League West outfit.

“It’s another tough game and it is a cup that we want to do well in, and we will utilise the squad in,” added Parry.

“We’re in such a privileged position where we have a squad where we can mix things up and the ability on the pitch doesn’t change.

“What it allows us to do is to give gametime, as well as providing a strong competitive side into the game and that’s what we aim to do on Saturday.