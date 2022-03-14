Craig Parry furious at Worksop Town after slipping to defeat at Hebburn Town

Worksop slipped to a 3-0 defeat after a massively below-par display.

The Tigers had a first half to forget as a brace from Amar Purewal and a sublime half-volley from Robbie Spencer gave managerless Hebburn a comfortable lead at the break, with Liam Hardy missing a penalty with the score at one-nil.

The second period saw diminutive improvement, but the Tigers had two shots on target before Cody Cromack received a straight red in stoppage time.

“It wasn’t good enough; completely not good enough at all,” stressed Parry. “We haven’t turned up today.

“I feel sorry for the fans that have travelled because some of the errors and mistakes today, my seven-year-old boy wouldn’t have made.

“The first-half performance is what it was, and the three goals were shocking; we were too busy blaming each other and having a shouting match – we have to stick together and take responsibility.

“I gave them a rollicking before we came out because our application in the warmup was shocking and it typifies us in that you have one positive result and we take two strides forward, and then we took one back and today’s result and performance was a massive step back.

“I must give them credit for the second half but more really the subs and fair play for them showing me that they ought to be playing more week in, week out.”

Parry will now have an inquest into the reasons for their poor performance at the weekend ahead of the visit of 15th-place Tadcaster Albion at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

“I think for me, Tadcaster is a million miles away from my mind, at the moment,” he added. “We must get in on Tuesday and regroup.

“I and my management team will be looking to watch the game back tomorrow and analysing it.

“Every game is a cup final until mathematically we cannot get inside the play-offs.