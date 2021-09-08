Craig Parry frustrated after Worksop Town draw with Tadcaster Albion

Craig Parry was upset at Worksop Town's failure to take their chances.

Aleksandrs Starcenko’s sixth-minute volley put the Tigers into the lead before Worksop missed several clear-cut chances going into the break. The Brewers came out the better side in the second half, as goals from Donald Chimalilo and Marko Basic put them ahead before Aaron Sennett-Neilson rescued a point with a leveller.

And the Tigers boss was irritated by his side’s lack of efficiency in front of goal.

Parry said: “Normally, if you come away to Tadcaster, who have taken some good points here at home and it is a tough place to come, you would be delighted with a point but I am disappointed that we didn’t come away with all three points, with the reason being we were one-nil up and we should have gone in at half time having scored four or five.

“The chances we have missed is beyond believable and it is not just this game, I am repeating myself four games in.

“As a manager and a management team, I have to address this now as the chances are clear-cut and not just from the edge of the box, so I am disappointed that we haven’t come away with all three points, which has left a sour taste in my mouth.”

A positive for Worksop was that Under-21 starlets Liam Jones and Luke Morris – whose father, Tony Morris, played over 100 games for the club – signed first-team forms and were unused substitutes in Wednesday’s draw with Tadcaster, allowing them to experience a senior matchday.

Parry emphasised how this involvement could aid their development.

“They are two young boys who are doing really well,” he added.

“I have spoken with Laurie [Griffin] and he is pleased with their progress, and we wanted to have them around the first team for them to see what it is all about during the warm-ups, team talks – which may have been a little bit of a shock at half time and full time with my reaction.

“Hopefully, this experience will stand them in good stead and the two lads will progress well and we will see them regularly in first-team shirts in the near future.”