Craig Mitchell couldn't fault Worksop Town's efforts in defeat to Belper

Striker and interim joint manager Craig Mitchell could not fault Worksop Town's efforts in the 2-1 home defeat to Belper Town on Saturday.

Derry Robson opened the scoring for Belper and ex-Worksop player Charlie Dawes doubled their lead before Andrew Gascoigne pulled a goal back for the Tigers.

But Belper held on to gain a well-deserved three points.

Mitchell said: "From the outset I believe we made an error in defence, but the lads were brilliant in the changing rooms and we had a great training session in midweek.

"We were really up for it.

"Unfortunately we got sucker-punched with the early goal which shouldn’t have happened, but it did.

"We had to dig deep again and fight back but they’re a big side who are physical and are very good at what they do. Unfortunately, as a group, we’ve got to learn that we need to work hard and obviously just clear our lines earlier but we can work on that in training. It just didn’t go our way today, unfortunately."

Mitchell added: "I’d never question the fight of any of our lads and the fight will always be there.

"Different teams will give us different obstacles to try and overcome this season, but unfortunately we didn’t get a hold of the game as much as we’d like to on Saturday. That is going to happen throughout the rest of the season and as a management group and as a team we have to learn to stop conceding goals."

Mitchell went on to talk about his new role as joint manager and the thought process throughout the week.

He said: "It was a little bit different if I’m honest. First and foremost you have to focus on your own job.

"I don’t think that we got the correct balls into me and Brunty [Connor Brunt] which we could have worked off and created chances for the team. It is difficult to try to manage and play, but we’ve got KJ [Kyle Jordan] on the side and Steve [Woolley] who both have bags of experience in this league and for the club.

"We have over 400 appearances between us three; add that to the likes of Matthew Reay and Steve Wankiewicz who can command and be vocal, and we certainly have enough presence on the pitch."

"We’ve got to group together now and try to get this squad moving in the right direction and to stay in the division. Like I said last week at Carlton, I don’t believe we will struggle down at the bottom of the table, but we have to believe the work rate and passion will be tenfold like it was last year.

"Once we get up to that I can’t see our goal becoming a problem. The management will sit down together before the Wisbech game and talk about formations and tactics."

Finally, Mitchell ended with saying how he is looking forward to the Wisbech game and what a win could do for the players.

"Like any game, Belper is now finished and we can’t do anything about that," he said. "I think we all know where we could have done better in the game, but it’s a new game on Wednesday and we can start again. Hopefully we can beat them 4-0 like we did last time out against them, so we’ll try to be positive going forward and try our hardest to win the game.”