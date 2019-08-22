Craig Denton wants Worksop Town to use Wisbech win as a springboard for Ilkeston and Frickley tests

Worksop Town boss Craig Denton is hopeful his side can use the 4-0 drubbing of Wisbech Town as a springboard, ahead of two games in three days over the Bank Holiday.

The Tigers picked up their first win of the season on Wednesday night in their first NPL South-East home match following a narrow loss to Loughborough Dynamo on Saturday.

Denton’s side travel to Ilkeston Town on Saturday (3pm kick off) before hosting Frickley Athletic at Sandy Lane on Monday (1pm) - and the Worksop boss is relishing both tests.

He said: “The win over Wisbech gives us a springboard.

“Strikers are scoring goals, defenders and goalkeepers are not conceding, and the spirits are really high. What I do like about this league is that last season there were games coming far apart Saturday-to-Saturday.

“But this week we’ve had three games in a week and a Bank Holiday Monday game to look forward to as well.

“We want to keep the momentum and there are lots of points up for grabs. We’ve got to make sure we keep our feet on the ground and take each game at a time. A result at Ilkeston would put us into a fantastic position going into Frickley.”

Andrew Gascoigne’s penalty opened the scoring on 18 minutes against Wisbech before Craig Mitchell doubled the home side’s advantage eight minutes later.

And that’s the way it stayed until 13 minutes from time when Max Pemberton added a third and on 87 minutes Leon Mettam completed a 4-0 win.

“We did really well,” said Denton.

“Going in from the Loughborough game, we asked the players to put that second-half momentum into last night’s game and we did that.

“We turned up really raring to go with a good attitude, sometimes you can just feel that confidence and positivity in the warm-up, and we carried that into the game.

“We went to watch our opponents in the week so we got a good scout report on them and I felt that everything fell into place.

“Our preparation was really good and that kicked us off for a good start. We gave them a bit of the ball in the first 10 minutes when we were getting comfortable.

“When we scored the first goal it gave us that boost to go and finish the game off. Coming in at half-time we were pleased with that.

“But I had to reiterate to the lads that we’ve got nothing to show for it yet - we’ve still got no points at the moment and we know this league can be tough.

“We know how quickly teams can punish opponents in this league so we told them to keep it really tight, don’t give cheap free-kicks and corners away and the lads did that.

“They didn’t really threaten our goal, I thought we defended really well and took our chances in a 4-0 win - in our first home league game, it is very pleasing.

“It gives us a lot of confidence going into Saturday’s league game away at Ilkeston.”