Craig Denton wants new-look Worksop Town ‘singing off the same hymn sheet’

Worksop Town manager Craig Denton wants his new-look squad “singing off the same hymn sheet” as the Tigers approach the first game of the 2019/20 season.

There has been much change at Sandy Lane this summer which this week saw Michael Trench leave the club in search of regular first team football.

And, following the recent departure of Steve McDonnell, Denton has continued to shape his squad for the rigours of a return to Northern Premier League setup.

He is keen not to have too many numbers.

He said: “We’ve got it down to roughly a 20-man squad.

“I’m a big believer in not having too many numbers as you end up leaving a lot out.

“Lads at this level want to play football and that often sees players moving to and from clubs quite early.

“It’s part and parcel of football and I’ll pick the best side I can for Worksop Town.”

Trench made 50 appearances for Worksop since joining in 2017 and was part of the side which clinched an NCEL league and cup double last season.

“He’s been part of the football club for a few seasons now,” said Denton.

“When I came in he was one of three who I decided to keep - he’s been terrific for us.

“Going out and watching plenty of games, I was keen to get Niall Smith to the club.

“He’s from Hallam and previously represented Rainworth when I was manager there.

“I like Niall, he gets up the pitch and an attack-minded left-wing back.

“He can play a few positions and I’ve brought him in.”

“I had a conversation with Trenchy and he probably feels Niall’s going to get the nod for the first game of the season.

“Trenchy’s got football clubs contacting him and telling him he’ll be playing football week-in and week-out.”

And added: “We probably saw it happen the week before when Steve McDonnell departed as well for similar reasons.

“I want a squad which is singing off the same hymn sheet and want to work really hard for each other.

“If that means losing a couple of players then that’s what I’ll do for the best interest of the football club.”