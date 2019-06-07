Craig Denton strengthens Worksop Town back-line with addition of ex-Leeds United and Huddersfield Town prospect

Craig Denton has strengthened Worksop Town’s back-line with the addition of centre-half Danny Stimpson.

The 29-year-old, who began his career in the youth ranks at Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and York City, has signed for the 2019/20 campaign at Sandy Lane.

He most recently spent time at Evo-Stik NPL side Scarborough Athletic and NCEL outfit Bridlington Town before taking time away from the game.

The arrival of Stimpson follows hot on the heels of Danny Patterson and Max Pemberton committing to Tigers for next season.

Stimpson said: “I’m over the moon to be joining Worksop Town for the forthcoming season.

“After sitting down with my Mrs, we decided it was the right time for me to get back into football after having some time away. Speaking with the gaffer numerous times, and with him explaining the goals for the season, it was a no-brainer for me to become a Tiger.

“The club had an unbelievable season last time out and hopefully we can mirror that this time around.”

He includes Harrogate Town, Pontefract Collieries, Tadcaster Albion, Ossett Town, Frickley Athletic and Droylsden among his former clubs.

While he had a brief stint with the Tigers in 2013.

“Craig is a top bloke and I’m very happy to be playing under him this season, and hopefully many more to come,” said Stimpson of Tigers manager Denton.

“I’ve signed here this year as it’s a great club to be at with a great fan base, great backroom staff and a great squad.

“Seeing what they accomplished last season has really got me fired up and raring to go and hopefully we can make the fans proud again this season.”

And added: “It’s always hard coming into a squad as a new player.

“I’m a very passionate player and will give 100 per cent game in, game out. I think the main things I will bring to the club this year are leadership, passion and aggression – in a good way.

“I like to play football but I’m an old school centre-half who will put everything on the line for my team mates.”