Craig Denton resigns as Worksop Town manager

Craig Denton has resigned from his position as manager of Worksop Town.

Denton led the Tigers back to the Northern Premier League setup after NCEL Premier Division and NCEL Cup glory last season.

His departure is sure to send shockwaves through the club’s fanbase after a bright start to life in the NPL South-East Division.

Worksop defeated Carlton Town, who boasted a 100 per cent league record prior to kick-off, last Saturday.

He leaves the Tigers in 10th position in the early standings, having won three of their first six games of the league campaign.

A club statement read: “The club would like to place on record our thanks to him for his contributions for the last 16 months, including our incredible 22 winning run last season which resulted in a Northern Counties Eastern League League and Cup double and our return to the Northern Premier League after five years.”