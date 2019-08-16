Craig Denton looking for the ‘right attitude’ from Worksop Town against Loughborough Dynamo

Worksop Town boss Craig Denton wants to see the right attitude from his players in their BetVictor NPL South-East season-opener at Loughborough Dynamo.

But said the Tigers’ season won’t be defined by the outcome of the first few games.

Speaking about Saturday’s opponents, Loughborough, Denton said: “I’ve spoken to a couple of managers about them last season and had a look at them early doors this time around.

“Things can change but we’ve had a look at their strengths and weaknesses.

“We’ll look to exploit their weaknesses but they’ll be looking to do the exact same.

“We’ve got to make sure that whatever has happened over the past few weeks has been put to one side.

“We’ll concentrate on us and what the lads can offer.

“We’ve got players in this squad who have played at this level before.

“We’ve got a lot of desire and we’ve got to make sure we start on the front foot this Saturday.

“We’ve got to make sure we get the away fans get right behind us, which I think they’ll do.

“Loughborough are a physical side and they’ll look to play as much as they can.

“We’ve got to make sure we go there and combat that with the right attitude and get something from the game.

“I believe we’ve got the manpower and the ability to take something from the game, if not get all three points.”

And added: “I’m looking forward to it. I know we’ve got the experience in the dugout and on the pitch to compete.

“We know it’s a long season but the season is not defined by the first few games.

“We want to get points under our belt, which is what we’ll try and do on Saturday, but we have to be patient.

“This league is new to some of the players and new to me under this reign but we know it’s not new to the football club.

“We can’t live in the past. This is us now. These are our resources, this is what we’ve got and we’ll go to do our utmost best on Saturday.”