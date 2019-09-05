Craig Denton explains why he brought Danny Patterson back, how he’s fitted into the group and what his double-winning captain will bring to this Worksop Town side

Danny Patterson has slotted back into life at Worksop Town as if he’d never been away, says boss Craig Denton.

Patterson rejoined the Tigers ahead of the home game against Kidsgrove Athletic on Saturday and came off the bench during the 1-0 defeat at Sandy Lane.

It followed his exit at the beginning of August after he refused to take part as a second-half substitute in the Tigers’ FA Cup tie at home to Melton Town.

But, just weeks after releasing the player, Denton was pleased to have his NCEL Premier Division and NCEL League Cup winning captain back in the ranks.

Denton said: “I made that decision for him to move on from the football club.

“I’ve always been honest with him and he’s always been honest with me, we’ve kept in touch and given it a couple of weeks. Over that time I felt like we’ve missed that character and engine in the side.

“I spoke to the football club, explained what I wanted to do and they backed my decision going forward.

“Danny was really positive and wanted to come back to put things right.”

“There were a couple of apologies on either side.

“Football is a game where I want to see players give everything to get those three points and Danny does that.

“I’m a big believer in putting things to the side and moving forward.”

The Tigers manager revealed he had spoken to senior players at the club before putting the wheels in motion to bring Patterson back.

“How the group would react was a big factor for me,” said Denton.

“I had a conversation with some senior players at the football club prior to bringing him back and they were certainly on the same page as me.

“They’ve welcomed him with open arms and he’s come back in like he’s not been away.”

Denton has also brought back striker Jermaine Palmer, who had a spell with the Tigers in 2008, to the club.

Experienced Palmer has joined from Ilkeston Town.

“Jermaine is very different to what we’ve got,” said Denton. “He’s a big and strong centre-forward who can cover at centre-back if needed.

“We’re getting our squad together. I still think there could be one or two new faces but apart from that we’re about right.

“Jermaine got five or 10 minutes on Saturday and it’s always difficult to have an impact in that time frame.

“We hoped he might get the equaliser but we’ve got to look at our service into the centre-forward.”