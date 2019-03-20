Councillor quartet boost Bassetlaw Triathlon Club coffers

Four local councillors have each put together some of their Grant Fund to help support the Bassetlaw Triathlon Club.

A cheque for £300 was presented by councillors Julie Leigh and John Shephard to representatives of the Triathlon club at the Worksop Leisure Centre following one of their swimming training sessions.

The other councillors who supported the grant donation were Cliff Entwhistle and Jo White.

Club secretary, Yannie Duveen said: “We are very grateful for this generous grant from the councillors.

“In the past we have used such grants to fund training for new coaches in the club.

“This money will be put to work to ensure the club continues to offer the people in the Bassetlaw area an opportunity to become involved in triathlons at any level.

The club, which was formed as a legacy following the London Olympics in 2012 has steadily grown and now has over 120 members.

The club offer three swimming sessions and one cycle performance session per week at the Worksop BPL Leisure Centre.

For further information, please contact bassetlawtriclub@hotmail.co.uk or visit www.bassetlawtriclub.co.uk

Councillor Julie Leigh, cabinet member for neighbourhoods at Bassetlaw District Council said: “It has been a pleasure over the past six and a half years to support the development of the Bassetlaw Triathlon Club.

“The club have grown in size and strength, and are now a force to be reckoned with in this country, with both new and experienced athletes, even some competing at the highest levels.

“I am so pleased that we are able to provide this financial support to help the club continue to grow.

“I urge anyone who is interested in Triathlon Sports to contact the club and maybe come along to meet the team.”