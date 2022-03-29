Confidence is growing for Luke Hall after a run of games in the Worksop Town midfield.

The 19-year-old has been carefully implemented into the team, making four off-the-bench appearances before manager Craig Parry has placed his trust in the former Sheffield Wednesday youngster by handing him starts against Hebburn Town, Tadcaster Albion, and Liversedge.

And Hall explained the benefits of gradually bedding himself into his new surroundings after joining from Sheffield FC in February.

He said: “That period helped me get to know the boys and get in and around them to see how they play and the system.

“I was still getting minutes so I didn’t lose my match sharpness but because I am a young lad and if you’re thrown into a new environment that you’re not used to then I could have ended up shying away and losing some confidence and that is the last thing you want.

“When I first came to this level, I thought it might just be a bit more hoof it and kick it, but they get the ball down and play, so it is good to know that it isn’t just big lads that are successful in this division, there are a lot of technical players too and you just have to find the right team.

“Hopefully, Craig has seen what I can do, and I feel I have only shown glimpses so far, but he’s put his trust in me and I want to do well and play as much as I can.

“It gives you self-belief when you start games and if you don’t then naturally you are slowly going to question yourself about whether you fit the team or if you’re good enough to play at this level.

“It is a tricky one for the boss to handle, but it isn’t like he has left me out of the squad for four games, he’s brought me on and that’s given me the reassurance that he puts his trust in me.”

Hall now has five games to force his way into Parry’s first-team plans for next season.

“I want to get my name on the scoresheet,” added Hall.

“It might kick me on from there because I have three starts and no goal yet, but I just feel like once one comes then they’ll keep coming and I’ll keep providing for the team.”