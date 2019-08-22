Clubs lead tributes to former Chesterfield and Nottingham Forest forward Junior Agogo who has died, aged 40

Former Chesterfield and Nottingham Forest forward Junior Agogo has died, aged 40.

Agogo had a brief spell on loan with the Spireites from Sheffield Wednesday in 1999, making four appearances for the club.

He went on to score regularly for Barnet and Bristol Rovers before joining Forest in the summer of 2006.

Agogo helped the Reds to promotion from League One in 2007/08 under the management of Colin Calderwood.

He also represented Ghana at international level.

Both Chesterfield and Forest offered their condolances to Agogo’s friends and family.

“Our thoughts are with Junior’s family and friends.”

And a Twitter post from Forest read: “Rest in peace, Junior. [Forest] are saddened to learn that former striker Junior Agogo has passed away. The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Junior’s family and friends at this sad time.”