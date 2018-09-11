Chesterfield await player’s decision after agreeing loan deal with Nottingham Forest

Chesterfield have agreed a loan deal with Nottingham Forest that could see a former Spireite return to the Proact.

Town are currently awaiting Gboly Ariyibi’s decision on the move.

Ariyibi, 23, was sold to Forest in January 2017 after two and a half years at the Proact.

The winger played 96 times as a Spireite, scoring four goals.

Since departing Chesterfield Ariyibi has found first team football hard to come by at the City Ground and is yet to make his debut for the Reds.

Last season he played in League One on loan with both MK Dons and Northampton Town.

Earlier today Martin Allen landed the signing of 6ft 5ins targetman Tom Denton from Alfreton.

Ariyibi would help address concerns over a lack of pace in the Chesterfield side.

