Check out these smashing pics from Worksop's Sunday League over the years, including players from Langold Old Boys, Langold Lakeside, Gateford Valley, St Joseph's FC and Manton Club
The Worksop Sunday League has always been a popular place for local footballers to show off their skills – or lack of.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 10th Jun 2021, 13:53 GMT
Updated 11th Jan 2024, 09:36 GMT
Here we have dug deep into our archives to bring you some great pictures from past seasons.
Some of the players featured come from Stanley Street Galacticos, Hatfield St Leger, Langold Lakeside, The Devonshire, Handsworrh Turf Tavern and Gateford Valley.
Take a look and see if you can spot a familiar face.
1 / 5