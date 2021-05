Good week on the greens for Brown

Greendale Oak beat Kilton Rovers 2-1 to claim the league and cup double.

Greendale Oak claimed their first ever Worksop Sunday League Division One title and Challenge Cup double.

The referee lays down the law ahead of kick-off

The match officials and captains prepare to get the game underway.

Here is our match gallery from their march to glory.