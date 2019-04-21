Champions Worksop Town extend winning run

Worksop Town manager Craig Denton praised the mentality of his players as the Tigers stretched their winning run to 17 matches.

Denton was delighted that his side continued their Northern Counties East League Premier Division title-winning form with a 1-0 home success over Garforth Town.

A 10th minute half-volley from Steve McDonnell was enough to clinch the Tigers’ 13th home win and 27th overall league win.

Denton said: “The lads deserved a big pat on the back because the league is won and we needed to maintain standards.

“It is important that we keep the mentality that we want to win (every game).

“With the group of players that we have got I don’t think that is going to stop. We go out to win games.

“It’s nice how well we have done over the last 17 games.

“We want to take it do the last day of the season.

“Hopefully this momentum continues.”

Denton said that ahead of the match the Tigers had said they wanted to make sure they finished the last couple of games of the season with wins.

“We knew that the pitch was really hard and it was a warm day. We dealt with it really well,” he added.

“We controlled the game from start to finish.

“We were quite relentless in going forward.

“It’s fair to say we could have been three or four up at half-time.

“In the second half Garforth put us under a little bit of pressure and their keeper made a couple of good saves as well.

“But we looked the better side.”

After McDonnell’s matchwinning strike, the goalscorer sliced a shot over at the back post and was then denied by the keeper.

Then three minutes before half-time he fired narrowly over on the turn.

McDonnell again went close to a second when his header was pushed wide for a corner.