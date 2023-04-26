Champions Worksop Town end season on a high with comeback win at North Shields

The Tigers looked like they were heading for a first league loss since the opening day when Daniel Wilson bent an effort into the bottom corner from the right before Callum Larmouth doubled his side’s lead just before the half-hour mark.

But Worksop came out fighting in the second period, pulling a goal back through Liam Hardy on 66 minutes as he tapped home from Doncaster Rovers loanee Tavonga Kuleya’s low cross.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Two minutes later, Vaughan Redford headed home before Luke Hall managed to squeeze a winner into the bottom corner in the 82nd minute so that the Tigers would take a 37-game unbeaten run into next season.

Luke Hall celebrates his winner at North Shields.

And Parry explained that he was disappointed with how his side began their final fixture.

He said: “First half, we didn’t work hard enough off the ball and even though we did play some good football and created plenty of chances, we gifted them two sloppy goals that isn’t like us and I was frustrated with them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Second half, we showed a little bit of pride, some guts, and a bit of passion and we worked for each other, and we thought if we could just get that one goal then we’d go and get two or three.

“I know these guys and I know that they do not want to go out on a whimper, and they certainly haven’t today and if you take their goals out of it, I think it would be classed as a great performance.”

On a dreary afternoon the Tigers faithful remained in their numbers and after the game, the squad and management and shook everyone’s hand to thank them for their support this season.

Parry added: “They have been fantastic for me. It is such a great family club, and it means so much to them - it is their club and they take so much pride in that and that’s why they follow us home and away and in their numbers.

Advertisement

Advertisement