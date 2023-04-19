News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago What time is PMQs on today?
32 minutes ago Spotify down: users experience problems with music streaming platform
1 hour ago Rishi Sunak declares wife’s shares in firm amid investigation
1 hour ago Tesco ordered to drop yellow Clubcard logo after Lidl legal dispute
3 hours ago Murder investigation launched as man stabbed after car rammed
3 hours ago Barry Humphries rushed to hospital in serious condition

Champions march on as Worksop Town win two more ahead of final game of season to remember

Worksop Town manager Craig Parry was pleased with the Tigers’ second-half display as his depleted side won 3-1 at Sheffield FC on Tuesday night.

John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 19th Apr 2023, 14:24 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 14:24 BST

After a goalless first period, Vaughan Redford put Worksop ahead on 51 minutes from the floor as he stuck out a leg to deflect a clearance inside the six-yard box into the bottom corner.

Five minutes later, the Tigers’ lead was doubled as left-back Josh Wilde bagged his ninth goal of the season as he tapped home from Tavonga Kuleya’s post-bound effort.

Liam Hardy then added a third on 77 minutes with an effort from the edge of the area before Sheffield FC set up a nervy finish with a late header from Joshua Burns.

Liam Hardy - killer third goal at Sheffield. Picture by Liam PickersgillLiam Hardy - killer third goal at Sheffield. Picture by Liam Pickersgill
Liam Hardy - killer third goal at Sheffield. Picture by Liam Pickersgill
Most Popular

And Parry explained the shift in momentum between the two halves.

He said: “It was a difficult game in difficult conditions, and I think in the first half that we were overplaying it – especially in our half – and we took too many touches and made one too many negative passes backwards when we should have gone forward first.

“Second half, I think we played the conditions better and we put the ball into the right areas than they did, and we were ruthless in both boxes.

“They had some great chances and didn’t take them, and we also had some good chances but took them.

“As you saw with the squad, we’re just trying to get over the line now because we have so many injuries and niggles and a suspension that it was just good to get the win.

“I was slightly disappointed with our final 10 minutes, and I thought we gave away too many chances by taking our foot off the gas which was a little unprofessional from us.”

Last Saturday, the Tigers completed their home league campaign with a 1-1 draw with Ossett United, which meant that Worksop remained unbeaten with 16 wins and three draws from their 19 home matches.

Parry was delighted to attain such a feat.

“I think it is a massive achievement,” he added. “It’s pleasing to see that we have managed to compete for every game at home and not be defeated.

“I think any manager would say that if your home record is solid and you’re not dropping too many points at home then you’ll be within a chance of getting a promotion, and that’s what we have tried to do this year in making it a fortress and try to come and attack teams and make the pitch as big as possible.”

The Tigers finish the season with a trip to North Shields on Saturday afternoon.

Related topics:Craig ParryTigersWorksop TownSheffield FCWorksop