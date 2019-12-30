Cash happy with Nottingham Forest's display in lucky win over Wigan

In-form full-back Matty Cash says he was pleased with Nottingham Forest’s defensive solidity in their win over Wigan Athletic on Sunday.

Forest were lucky to hold on for a 1-0 victory against the visiting strugglers after goalkeeper Brice Samba had saved a penalty.

But Cash was happy to see them show a fighting spirit, and keep a clean sheet, to chalk up three more points in their promotion push.

He said: “It was a tough game. Wigan are a good side who made it hard for us. You wouldn’t think they were bottom of the table.

“We battled really well, stood pretty strong and saw the game out. We need to make the City Ground a proper fortress, especially as we're now getting crowds of 29,000 for most matches.”