Worksop Town v Frickley Athletic in the S&H Senior Cup Final. Tigers fans celebrate the win (w120508-17d)

Can you spot a familiar face in our retro Worskop Town fans gallery?

Worksop Town have had many ups and down over the years, but the fans have been there all the way.

By Stephen Thirkill
Monday, 29th November 2021, 7:45 am

So for this week’s retro gallery, we’ve picked out these images of Worskop fans cheering their side on. Take a look and see if you recognise anyone.

1. Worksop Town v Pickering Town

Worksop Town celebrate with fans after scoring a penalty.

Photo: Rachel Atkins

2. Worksop Town v Liversedge

Worksop Town's fans celebrate going 2-0 up against Liversedge.

Photo: Andrew Roe

3. End of season thanks

Worksop Town players share a moment with the fans as another season comes to an end.

Photo: Barrie Codling

4. Cup win for Tigers

Tigers fans celebrate winning the Sheffield and Hallamshire Cup final against Frickley at Hillsborough.

Photo: Rachel Atkins

