Can you spot a familiar face in our retro Worskop Town fans gallery?

So for this week’s retro gallery, we’ve picked out these images of Worskop fans cheering their side on. Take a look and see if you recognise anyone.
1. Worksop Town v Pickering Town
Worksop Town celebrate with fans after scoring a penalty.
Photo: Rachel Atkins
2. Worksop Town v Liversedge
Worksop Town's fans celebrate going 2-0 up against Liversedge.
Photo: Andrew Roe
3. End of season thanks
Worksop Town players share a moment with the fans as another season comes to an end.
Photo: Barrie Codling
4. Cup win for Tigers
Tigers fans celebrate winning the Sheffield and Hallamshire Cup final against Frickley at Hillsborough.
Photo: Rachel Atkins