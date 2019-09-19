Brunt relishes return to Worksop Town starting XI

Connor Brunt is relishing his return to the Worksop Town starting XI.

After a frustrating start to the campaign the attacker has been named in the side for the past three matches, finding the net in Wednesday’s 4-1 Integro League Cup win over Wisbech.

“It’s nice to be back in. It’s been a bit of a tough ride to be fair through pre-season and the start,” he admitted.

“But that’s down to the lads we’ve got and the quality we’ve got in the team.

“I’ve always been one to think ‘as soon as I get a chance try to take it’ and, fingers crossed, I’ve done that.

“Hopefully, I can get a few more games under my belt.”

Brunt believes Worksop’s desire and tenacity helped them get the better of the Fenmen, and is calling for more of the same.

“We’ve got to work hard like we’ve shown tonight,” he added.

“If we do work hard, work in the right areas, we’ve got the quality on the pitch.

“I think we’ve just been lacking that work rate.”

However, Brunt, hopes he has seen signs to show the Tigers have turned the corner.

“Tonight we’ve shown we can work hard and can win the ball back in good areas,” he added.

“Three of the four goals we’ve scored have come from winning the ball back, so if we do that, and add the quality we’ve got on the pitch, I can’t see why we can’t go there (Spalding, Saturday) and get a result.”