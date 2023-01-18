Josh Wilde’s 95th-minute leveller rescued Worksop’s unbeaten run after goals from Andy Norfolk and Ali Aydemir put Bridlington in the lead on two occasions, with captain Hamza Bencherif getting the initial equaliser.

And Parry admitted it was a difficult game for the Tigers to manoeuvre.

He said: “I don’t think that we were great today and there were a few players off the boil and the conditions for both sides were poor.

Worksop grab a late leveller against Bridlington. Photo by Lewis Pickersgill.

“Bridlington defended for their lives and at times, I thought they were in a back eight or nine defending in the six-yard box and that made it hard for us to create and make chances.

“They sat deep and were compact and gave us limited chances and it felt like they played 15-to-20 minutes in the match with how many times the ball was off the pitch and it disrupted us. I was quite disappointed with some of our play today, but I cannot badger the boys too much having come off that winning record because everyone is allowed an off day and ours was today – luckily for us, we came away with a point and we didn’t lose the match.

“We just couldn’t get a feel for the ball and shift it and we went too big too soon and the time that we probably needed to go big was at the end and that got us the goal in putting pressure on them that way.

“The boys probably needed to make that extra pass and execute it in a positive way to take it forward quicker.

“I am pleased to come away with a point and it’s another point on the board, so I am looking at it positively as we edge closer towards our target.”

The Tigers will be hoping to avoid dropping points again in their next game at home to Long Eaton United at the weekend.

Parry expects another tough task ahead of his side.

“It will be a difficult game and I know I keep saying it but there isn’t an easy game at this level,” added Parry. “There aren’t many teams that are similar, and each have different strengths.

