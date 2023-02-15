Calvin Smith shocked the Tigers with a fifth-minute volley to put Consett ahead before goals from Josh Wilde and Jack Broadhead saw the Tigers lead going into half-time.

The second period was a feisty affair, but Worksop stood strong to stretch their unbeaten league run to 25 league games.

And Parry was happy with how his side grounded out the three points.

Worksop celebrate their winner at Consett. Photo by Lewis Pickersgill.

“I thought it was a professional performance from us against a very difficult side at a difficult place to come,” he said. “They were the in-form side in the league, so it is a pleasing result.

“I think performance-wise, it was a difficult game and we had to play into certain areas to match the conditions because with gale-force winds – especially in the first half – it made it really tough to play against.

“We had to work the ball in midfield, and I thought Wedge (Sam Wedgbury), Tez (Terry Hawkridge), and Aleks (Starcenko) were brilliant in moving the ball and switching play to get the full-backs out and because they played with wing-backs, it allowed us to go two-versus-one on the wings.

“I was pleased that when we did go 1-0 down, the lads’ heads didn’t drop, and they stuck together. We had a lot of experienced heads on the pitch looking around and telling everyone to calm down.

“I am pleased because we have had to put a professional performance in that is sometimes not pretty, but with us playing in the right areas and doing the right things, we got the win that we deserved.”

The Tigers travel to fourth-placed Stocksbridge Park Steels on Saturday looking to continue to keep the chasing pack at arm’s length.

After picking up injuries to both Broadhead and Luke Hall, the Tigers boss has given his side the week off to recover.

He added: “They are doing well and they are in the play-off positions and every time you come up against a team in those play-off positions then you know it is going to be a difficult game.

“It is a tough place to go and it is our job to put out a side that is going to be competitive and see how many points we can get.