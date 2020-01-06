Boss Jordan pleased as Worksop Town survive late scare to win at Wisbech

Manager Kyle Jordan said he was very pleased with his Worksop Town side's performance after they had escaped with a 1-0 victory over Wisbech Town.

But he admitted that, after missing a string of chances, the Tigers were fortunate when Wisbech Town thought they had stolen a share of the spoils.

Deegan Atherton deflected the ball into his own net for what looked like a late leveller, only for a linesman’s flag to deny the bottom-of-the-table hosts.

“I think we got away with one, and so do the boys”, confessed Jordan. “Their lads were pretty incensed by it.

“I think we deserved a bit of luck because we were the better side over the course of the game.

“However, you set yourself up in those situations when you don’t take your chances. Craig Mitchell and James Gregory both had a couple of chances, and possibly a few of the other opportunities fell to the wrong people. Max Pemberton had a great one, and, if it had fallen to anyone else, potentially it would have gone in.”

Summing up the BetVictor Northern Premier League, South-East Division match, Jordan continued: “I thought the first half was very even. Wisbech served it up to us a little, to be fair.

“The lad who played down the middle for them was a handful, and their left-winger was decent. They didn’t play anywhere near where their league position shows.

“I thought the second half was very one-sided. It was a very good result after the last few games.

“The pitch was shocking. It was a disgrace, which isn’t a dig at the club, because ours is too, but it was difficult to play on.

“I’m delighted with the result and I was delighted with the performance for large parts of the game.

“We didn’t concede against Grantham or Loughborough and we haven’t conceded today, so we’re defending pretty well.

“Steven Wankiewicz was massive. We have missed him. He let us down when he got sent off against Spalding as we really needed him, especially in the last two games.”

Worksop netted the only goal at Wisbech in the 23rd minute when Mitchell was on hand to provide the deftest of touches to guide Steven Woolley’s lofted ball past home ‘keeper Sam Wilson.

Worksop wasted a host of opportunities in order to confirm the win, and they almost came back to haunt them with that disallowed Wisbech goal in the final minute.

The win left the Tigers 12th in the 20-team division with 25 points from 19 matches, seven points behind the top five.