Boss Craig Parry critical of Worksop Town following latest defeat

Worksop slipped to another defeat at the weekend.

The Whites ended a run of six straight defeats as Andy Janssen grabbed the only goal of the game when he took advantage of Sebastian Malkowski’s error to earn Lincoln a vital victory.

And Parry slammed his side’s poor display.

“I didn’t think it was a game where we deserved to lose,” said Parry. “We have come up against 12 men with the referee. How he disallowed the goal at nil-nil or didn’t give a penalty is beyond me?

“But I cannot keep coming out here and keep blaming the referees and the injustice on that side of things; I have to look at the quality from us.

“They have had one shot on target, and we have physically gifted them a goal with a calamity at the back and then we’re against it.

“For me, did we deserve anything from the game? Possibly we should, but I cannot be coming out here and repeating myself.

"I think I am going to have to come out here and look at the squad and look at people in there because the quality in the second half was dreadful.

“It’s nothing to do with the shapes in football or the styles of play, it is down to the simple reason that we are in the position that we are because of our quality at this moment in time.

"We want to be challenging for the play-offs and not just settle for seventh or eighth.

“Currently, we are not showing the right quality to do that; one or two are, but we cannot keep putting in scratch performances in.

“We are well into the season now and we have to start taking responsibility for ourselves on the pitch and it has got to hurt more because it is certainly hurting me – it is my job to react, and we certainly will be doing it over this weekend.”

Parry also stated that he will be working the side intensely in training this week ahead of Saturday’s visit of promotion-chasing Shildon.

He added: “The first thing we need to do now is to get into training this week on Tuesday and Thursday and work hard.

“From that point on we will look at the game, but Shildon isn’t even in my thoughts, I need to reassess this game first.”