Boss Craig Denton wants Worksop Town to end season on a high

Worksop Town boss Craig Denton wants three more wins to ensure the season ends on a high note.

Worksop Town boss Craig Denton wants three more wins to ensure the season ends on a high note.

The Tigers will lift the NCEL Premier trophy on Saturday after the game against Eccleshill United, in front of what is expected to be a packed Sandy Lane.

Then it’s off to Hemsworth on Tuesday night in the League Cup semi-final, with the chance to extend the season by one more fixture.

Riding a 19-game winning streak, the league champions go into the weekend in the best possible vein of form.

“On Saturday, because we’ve been on such a great run, I want that to continue to the last day in front of all our loyal supporters,” said Denton.

“Hopefully we continue with the standards we’ve set and put in another performance against Eccleshill.

“And we know that we’ve got Hemsworth before we get to the final, we’ve got to overcome a strong side.

“Three more wins would be amazing.

“Eccleshill and Hemsworth are tough sides, but the momentum is still with us.

“Getting to a cup final would top off an amazing season.”

The club are hoping for another bumper crowd to see the trophy presentation, having attracted over 1,600 to Sandy Lane for a recent clash with second-placed Penistone.

“Anything in and around that sort of number would be absolutely phenomenal,” said Denton.

“If we can get anywhere near the attendance we had for the Penistone game it would be fantastic.

“We get to lift the trophy at Sandy Lane, so that will be something the players and everyone involved can look forward to.”

At the end of a long season, with all the added pressure and tension of an ultimately successful title race, Denton has been keen to ensure the players don’t run out of steam before the very last hurdles.

He expects them to feel the same as he does about the league finale and next week’s cup semi-final.

“After the Albion game I gave the lads a week off, I thought they deserved it.

“I let them recharge the batteries, they came in on Saturday and performed again.

“I’ve got no doubt their aspirations are the same as mine, they want to finish on a high and win the game on Saturday.

“I think they’ll have the right attitude and be in the right mindset.”