Boss Craig Denton keen to strengthen Worksop Town’s ranks

Worksop Town boss Craig Denton will look to strengthen his squad over the coming days, as the Tigers adapt to the rigours of the BetVictor NPL South-East Division.

Four games in the space of nine days, which included two in three days over the Bank Holiday weekend, has convinced Denton of adding two or three fresh faces to the ranks.

On top of the sheer volume of games, the Worksop boss confirmed Jed Phillips is facing up to three months on the sidelines with an injury picked up in the defeat to Ilkeston.

And, while the Tigers bounced back to beat Frickley Athletic in the sweltering Bank Holiday Monday heat, Denton is keen to add numbers to his squad ahead of the visit of Kidsgrove Athletic to Sandy Lane on Saturday.

“It’s a big ask for a squad of 17 or 18 players with the demands of this league and the quick change over of games,” said Denton.

“I think you need that 19 or 20 players because they’re semi-professional and they’ll have weddings, holidays, work commitments through the season.

“If any players miss games then I don’t want us to be weakened.”

“I always want a couple of players available for each position if someone us unavailable through injury, suspension or other.

“It’s all about keeping a strong squad and a flexible one at that.”

And added: “We’re like any other club in that we’re looking to add to the squad.

“If a player becomes available who can make us better then we’ll add them.

“I’ll always bring in the right player and personality who fits into what we have and can strengthen us as a squad.”

Worksop took three points from a possible six over the weekend, coming from behind to beat Frickley, and Denton said it could have been more.

“I’m delighted to have six points on the board after four games and we could have had seven or eight, but that’s football.

“It happens to most teams - they feel unlucky or hard done by - but we scrub ourselves down and go into the next game.

“We needed a bit of luck on Monday.

“It wasn’t our best performance but their striker misses a couple of one-on-ones and we’ve put the ball in the back of the net.”