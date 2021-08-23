Boss blasts players as Worksop Town let the lead slip four times in FA Cup draw

Tigers celebrate Aaron Sennett-Neilson's second goal - Pictures by Lewis Pickersgill.

That left the Tigers facing a replay last night – report at www.worksopguardian.co.uk.

“I was disappointed really; I showed my anger with them at half-time and certainly at full-time,” said Parry.

“If we are wanting to perform at a decent level this year and do well, then we have to do a lot, lot better, especially defensively – I am really, really frustrated.

“It is like a rollercoaster - you have how we were last Saturday, you switch a button, and we are unplayable, and then you switch it again today and concede four sloppy goals. It sums up where we are currently.”

On Saturday James Baxendale opened the scoring on six minutes before McKenna Parton stabbed home from a free kick.

Aaron Sennett-Neilson then put Worksop back ahead, with Sam Moore smashing past Jan Budtz to level just before half-time.

Worksop started the second period much better and went back into the lead for a third time through Steven McDonnell’s powerful header.

On 73 minutes, Finn Hunter made it 3-3, however, Sennett-Neilson bagged a stunning second moments later. Eastwood were then rewarded for their spirit in the second minute of stoppage time, as Moore completed his brace inside the area to take the tie to a replay.

Sennett-Neilson came off the bench in the 11th minute when Ify Ofoegbu was forced off with an injury.

The winger was a bright spark on a dreary afternoon for Worksop; this was something Parry praised after the game.

He continued: “I said to the boys in there that there is only one person, who can have a pat on the back for their performance, and that’s Aaron; he’s been brilliant.

“He has been unbelievable today and this season; he’s hurting teams and he has grown up.