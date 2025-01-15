Blow for Worksop Town winger Jay Rollins as he is ruled out for the rest of 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Worksop Town have confirmed that winger Jay Rollins has undergone major knee surgery and will not play again this calendar year.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rollins faces a long lay-off after having LCL reconstruction, ACL reconstruction, posterior lateral corner reconstruction, plus lateral and medial meniscus repair.

The 30-year-old suffered a setback in pre-season against Retford United but returned to play at the start of the season against Matlock Town and Blyth Spartans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the winger suffered a massive injury against Gainsborough Trinity on Bank Holiday Monday back in August.

Jay Rollins - long lay-off ahead after major knee surgery. Photo by Richard Bierton.

The club have confirmed that he will be out until the end of 2025 after training five times a week to recover from his surgery.

The club has said they are: “Fully behind Jay during his recovery journey, and we’re looking forward to seeing him back stronger than ever.”

The Tigers winger scored 16 goals last season in all competitions, including a memorable goal against Stockport County in the first round of the FA Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rollins also scored some crucial goals in the Tigers' play-off push last season, including the winner in Worksop’s home victory over Macclesfield.

After two weeks without a game, the Tigers return to action on Saturday as they travel to Merseyside to face Prescot Cables at the Auto Safety Centre Stadium.

The Tigers were scheduled to face Mickleover FC last weekend at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium, but a frozen pitch meant that the game couldn’t be played.

Prescot Cables currently find themselves in the relegation zone in 19th place, after recording just six wins in 23 games so far this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were promoted from the Northern Premier League Division One West last season after defeating fellow Merseyside club City of Liverpool FC in the play-off final.

After a chaotic summer, which saw manager Steve Daley and a countless number of players leave and rejoin the club, they have struggled to adjust to the new league, but have posed a problem at home.

The Cables came away with all three points in the last game between the two sides as a brace from John Murphy cancelled out Dan Bramall’s equaliser.

This was the start of a tough period for the Tigers in the league as they went on to win only one out of their next five games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fan favourite John Murphy is the top goal scorer for the Cables, netting eight times this season to take his total number of goals for the club to 47.

The Tigers will be hoping to restart their good form towards the end of the year after their defeat to Macclesfield on the 4th January, whilst Prescot have played more recently, losing 2-0 to Matlock Town at the Proctor Cars Stadium on Tuesday.