The Tigers, who were on top for much of the first half, ended up being defeated 4-0 at Craik Park after four second-half goals.

Jack Foalle and Sam Hodgson netted two goals in three minutes to give the hosts a 2-0 lead, before John Fenton put the game beyond Worksop on 63 minutes.

Will Dowling finished the scoring in injury time to cap off a miserable afternoon on the road for the Tigers.

Worksop are rocked by a second half goals rush at Morpeth. Photo by Richard Bierton.

Manager Craig Parry was left frustrated as his side missed an opportunity to go into the play-offs with three games to go.

He said: “First half I thought we did well, we were in the game.

“Second half was typical of our season away from home, we just exploded.

“It’s not good enough, not acceptable – 2-0 down, two sloppy goals and just giving away simple possession, not defending right and then we just gave up.

“Second half we just weren't good enough, it was just sloppy.

“From 2-0 down we just dropped our tools and gave up and we deserved the 4-0 loss.”

With results elsewhere going the way the Tigers would’ve hoped, Parry marked Saturday as a real missed opportunity.

He said: “You see the results, that was our chance to try and take the initiative in the play-offs but it was not to be.

“We’ve got to polish those wounds quickly and bounce back.”

Worksop now prepare to return to the Windsor Foodservice Stadium on Saturday to take on third place Warrington Rylands.

The Tigers, despite struggling on the road in recent times, have won their last three games on home soil and will be looking to end on a high in front of the Worksop supporters.

Rylands go in search of a victory which would guarantee them a play-off place with a game to spare, while the hosts know that a defeat could end their promotion dream.

Worksop sit three points behind fifth place Hyde United with three games to go before their final home game of the season on Saturday afternoon.

Parry spoke about what he expects from his players ahead of the game, saying: ! want to see a big improvement, playing for 90 minutes and not 45.

“At home we’re always good, always on fire and always put a performance in. We have to do that now, put a performance in on Saturday. But for now I have to reflect on this game because it’s really disappointing.