Big away win for Worksop Town

Worksop Town bounced back from a heavy defeat to win 4-1 at Market Drayton on Saturday and hand new boss Kyle Jordan his first away win.

A penalty by Andrew Gascoigne and two goals from Craig Mitchell put the Tigers in charge.

After the home side rallied and pulled a goal back, the victory was confirmed by a late strike from Lynton Karkach.

It left the Tigers ninth in the Northern Premier League South East Division.

After Lynton Karkach had dragged an early shot wide, the Tigers were awarded a 19th minute penalty when Craig Mitchell was bundled over in the area by Matthew Ballard.

Andrew Gascoigne sent the keeper the wrong way from the spot and just three minutes later Connor Brunt doubled the advantage from a fine move.

Karkach played the ball to Mitchell and his cross towards the back post was headed home by Brunt to leave bottom of the table Market Drayton struggling.

Karkach headed a Joe Thomas volley off the line to deny the home side a way back and either side of half-time Lance Moyo also went close.

Ten minutes into the second period Mitchell made sure of the points, slotting in after a tackle by Gascoigne fell to him.

Moyo finally netted a 65th minute consolation for Market Drayton after colliding with keeper Dave Reay.

Five minutes from time Mitchell’s cross was converted by Karkach to complete the scoring and the winger was then denied a second by a good stop .