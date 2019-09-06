Benefits to come from Worksop Town’s new development structure - Craig Denton

Boss Craig Denton wants to see players progress through the youth ranks and into the first team at Worksop Town, following the introduction of a new development structure at Sandy Lane.

The Tigers will have a dedicated manager, assistant manager and coach for the under-21s and under-18s sides, who are planned to compete in local development leagues.

Denton said: “I’ve had a huge involvement in the recruitment of those coaches. Ryan Hall (U21s manager) has played for me before.

“I was delighted to support the club in getting that development structure up and running. It’s certainly going to help us in the long run in terms of football development and a pathway for players.

“We hope the U18s will support the U21s and the U21s will at some point feature in the first team.

“Last season we worked really closely with the U21s and brought a few players into the first team fold.

“We can play a couple of over-age players in the U21s as well, which will help at time during the season.

“Lads who need game-time, in coming back from injury, can play for the U21s and get minutes under their belt.”

And added: “We’re not a club with a vast amount of finances.

“A lot of clubs are going down this route of growing their own and having players go through the club’s own system.

“I think it’s important that not just young local adults can join their local football club at 18 or 21 but those in the surrounding areas too.”

Denton hopes it will bring the community closer together.

“There are benefits for the club.

“Friends and family of players will hopefully come down to watch them. It might entice a few who haven’t been to Sandy Lane before to come along too.

“We want people to take an interest and get involved in the youth teams and the first team. If we can create that atmosphere then it can only be a positive,” he said.