Ben Turner is looking to the future with Worksop Town

Ben Turner is looking for a bright future with Worksop.

Turner made 22 appearances for the Tigers in 2011 but left the club by mutual consent after falling out of then-manager Simon Clark’s plans.

However, Turner says that all of that is behind him, stating that he is fully concentrated on using his experience to help the club move up the non-league pyramid.

“Times have changed, and football does wait for no one; I think back then it just didn’t work, and people move on,” said Turner.

“I have spoken to previous managers about returning but the time was never right, but speaking with Paz [Craig Parry] and seeing this place I could not turn the opportunity down.

“We just spoke football; Craig is a hungry manager and seeing what he did at Pontefract [Collieries] shows to me that he is a winner, and if we give him time then he and the club will work well together, and it will only go one way.

“I have played in non-league for years now and I will try and help the young lads the best that I can. But I still like to learn, and I still want to play. This group of lads already has a good togetherness even after a few sessions.

“The club has great potential; we have a good squad and I think we have all got one goal in mind.”

Another aspect of the club the defender praised was the changes to Sandy Lane, which he believes will help the club to move forward, along with the support from the fans.

“I have got family here and I am from here, so I have seen the gradual change,” he continued.

“You are not going to get a better stadium at this level – even in the league above – it has got every attribute to kick on and I believe we will.

“It is always nice to see familiar faces in the crowd, but I haven’t come back just to see new faces, I have come back for the club’s aspirations and anything else would not be good enough, to be honest.