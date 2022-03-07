Ben Tomlinson's late strike sealed a dramatic win for Worksop Town against Pontefract.

The Colls went ahead through Jack Lazenby’s penalty after Tyler Williams brought down Joe Lumsden in the area 12 minutes into this debut. But Liam Hardy equalised from a controversial spot-kick that saw former Tiger Jimmy Williams be dismissed for a rugby-like tackle.

The overall game was devoid of any quality due to the high winds and sodden pitch, but with the game looking like it was going to finish in a draw, Lazenby headed the ball past Lloyd Allinson – who rushed out to claim a cross – and into the path of Tomlinson, who smashed home a fortunate winner.

“It felt like an eternity; there was a big gaping in front of me and I wouldn’t have put £50 on me scoring that three months ago,” he joked.

“But you don’t get too much time to think about it and the ball has come across and straight to me and luckily, the ‘keeper has already moved out of the way and it was a tap-in for me into an empty net, so I will take them every day of the week.

“Paz said ‘go on, get a goal’, so there you go: job done. There was no quality in the game, and we were just playing balls into areas like they tried to do – and credit to them they did well with ten men – but the main thing is coming away with those three golden points.

“There was never going to be any quality in the game, and everything has come from mistakes today like with the two penalties.

“The game was decided with mistakes and little opportunities and that is what it is and if you take them then you are going to come away with three points.”

The recently appointed player-coach was dissatisfied with the lack of chances the Tigers created; however, he sympathised with the fact that the state of the surface made it difficult for them to implement their attacking style.

“It is disappointing, especially when they went down to ten because you’re expecting to have a couple, but the pitch was an absolute leveller,” he added.

“Nobody could string any passes together and it was like running in treacle, so it was difficult to utilise the extra man with the conditions.”

The hosts drew first blood when Lazenby slotted home from the spot.

Hardy scored his 11th goal of the season from the spot.

Lumsden headed wide for the hosts just before half-time.

The first real chance of the second half fell just before the hour mark when former Tiger Mikey Dunn had a shot saved by Malkowski.