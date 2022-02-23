Former Lincoln City, Tranmere Rovers and FC Halifax Town man begins coaching career with Worksop Town

Forward Ben Tomlinson has accepted the role of player-coach at Worksop Town.

The 32-year-old began his career with the Tigers in 2008, progressing from the Under-19s to the first team before earning a move to then-League Two side Macclesfield Town. Tomlinson enjoyed a 13-year career in the Football League and the National League before returning to the club in November 2020.

And Tomlinson expressed his excitement to get started in his new position.

“It is a good time for me as, unfortunately, you cannot play forever, so we have to take that step into the other side and into management and coaching, which is part and parcel if you want to stay in the game long term and I do,” he said.

“It is something that I am looking forward to and I think it is a good move for me because Worksop are a club that is going in the right direction – there is no doubt about it with their ambition – and it is a great place to be starting as a coach.

“Bax [James Baxendale] left a slot, Paz had said that he had spoken with Pete [Whitehead] about filling the void and he had already had someone in mind to fill it, and that was me.

“[The management team] are a great set of guys and if I didn’t think they were then I wouldn’t do this. I am an honest man and I say it how I see it. I think they are a great bunch of guys, and I cannot wait to get properly started with them.”

Tomlinson steps into the role that was left vacant by James Baxendale, who departed in December for Sheffield FC.

Tigers boss Craig Parry was pleased to welcome Tomlinson onto his management team.

“I am happy that Ben has accepted the position for this year and next year,” he added.

“We have tried to take our time and not rush into things since James Baxendale moved on, but as we got to know Ben more closely, with his personality and what he can bring to the management team, it is a really good move for us.