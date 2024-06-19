Belper Town swoop as promotion winner Jack Broadhead departs Worksop Town
Broadhead made 119 appearances for the Tigers, scoring on 17 occasions.
The 29-year-old was also part of Craig Parry’s record-breaking squad that won promotion back to the Northern Premier League.
Parry gave an emotional message regarding the defender’s departure, saying: “It’s a shame Jack is leaving, but an offer has come in that we just couldn’t turn down.
“It’s a great opportunity for Jack and for all parties.
“I’ve managed Jack now for many years and we’ve had some unbelievable times.
“He’s a player I hold in high regard and he’s a fantastic player so it’s sad to lose him.
“I wish him all the best, he’s not just an exceptional player, he’s an exceptional human being as well who’ll continue to have many successes in football in his career.
“We wish him all the best and will certainly be keeping in contact and we hope to see him down at the ground in the near future.”
