Below-par Worksop Town extend unbeaten run with thrashing of Grimsby Borough

The Tigers took the lead on 28 minutes when Liam Hughes headed home from Jay Rollins’ corner before the forward doubled his and his side’s tally with a second from the penalty spot four minutes later.

Hughes’ strike partner Liam Hardy then got in on the act with a quickfire brace to give Worksop a four-goal lead going into the break, with the visitors gifting the Tigers a fifth on the hour as Owen Davey spun the ball into his own goal from Luke Hall’s cross.

And Parry was underwhelmed with his side’s showing.

“I don’t think that we were at our best today if I am being bluntly honest: we had a slow start and lacked a bit of energy, meaning, at times, the quality wasn’t where it should be,” said Parry.

“But it is a positive because as a management team and a playing squad, we set our standards high and when we dip under those, we have to be self-critical too.

“Today, yes, we came away with a five-nil victory, but the overall performance wasn’t to our standard.

“Our plan was to flood as many bodies as possible forward in the early minutes and try and get that early goal to give them two options of having to either sit in or come out and ideally, we want the latter because that allows space to open up and we can find those pockets and hurt them more. But the first goal didn’t come quick enough for me to allow that.

“It is always pleasing to get six wins on the bounce, though, but the way that I am judging things is that it is game by game and that’s all it is.

“We have a lot of technical players and I believe we are playing some good stuff on the eye, but we just need to keep putting teams to bed and racking the points up.”

Saturday’s victory also ensured that Worksop continued their 100 per cent home record.

Parry added: “You probably have one or two lifelines at home if you have ambitions of winning the league or finishing in the top five – you have to make your home ground a fortress and you cannot drop many points.

