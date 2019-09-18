Beard penalty save sets the tone for SJR victory

There seemed to be slight apprehension in the way SJR Worksop approached playing league rivals Boynton after their recent high-scoring results.

This was confirmed in the opening minutes when SJR were nearly caught out but, with an extreme amount of luck, remained level.

SJR gradually grew into the game after Boynton squandered chances.

When Dan Whiltshire and Tom Mullen combined on a rare attack, Whiltshire lobbed the outcoming keeper from 25 yards out to make it 1-0.

Prior to this Boyton were awarded a penalty which was saved by the outstanding Adam Beard.

SJR gradually got onto the front foot in the second half .

Dan Fitzakerley made it 2-0 after unselfish play from Whiltshire.

Still weathering the attacks of Boynton, SJR realised their opponents’ defence were struggling with high balls.

Whiltshire and Tom Mullen found more room and posed more of a threat which, in turn, led to a penalty which Whiltshire converted.

The 3-0 scoreline flattered SJR but Boyton only had one game plan and their talented players lacked invention.

The SJR defence showed character, but it was Beard’s penalty save that was the game changer.