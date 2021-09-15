Battling Worksop Town ‘get away’ with narrow win over Pontefract

Craig Parry - happy to 'get away' with three points against Pontefract.

The victory followed Saturday's 1-1 home draw with Hebburn Town and saw Steven McDonnell tuck home a 44th minute winner following a scramble with Pontefract having Jack Vann sent off for a stamp on James Baxendale 16 minutes from time.

“I think we have actually got away with one there. I have to give credit to Pontefract – I think they got their tactics absolutely spot on,” said Parry.

“It was difficult to manage in the first half and we had to change the system three times in the game to try to counteract them.

“I thought they were the better side, but we got the points that we really needed plus a little bit of luck.

“I'm not sure about the performance, but I have stood here the last three games and praised the performances saying we've been the better side, dominating games, but only come out with a point.

“I think the lads will take a lot from this result. It is an absolutely unbelievable changing room with their togetherness.

“When you come up against teams like Pontefract you have to stick together and do the other side of the game, which I think the lads did well today.”

Parry continued: “Apart from one save we didn't really threaten them. “We've just dug in and tried to counteract them and pick up points. We had that one moment of quality in the box and that's won us the game, which I will take.

“We just couldn't get hold of the ball and dominate the game.

“We will get better. We're nowhere near the finished article I want yet. But we are getting the foundations in place.

“You have to be able to dig in when it's not your day.”

On Saturday Tigers have an FA Cup second qualifying round away at Bromsgrove Sporting and Parry said: “We have had them watched and they are a strong side.

“But it's an FA Cup game, it's us against them and up to us to see what we can do against them.

“We have nothing to lose. We will take the game to them and try to score some goals and make our fans happy.