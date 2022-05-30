Bassetlaw Forest fans can attend team celebration event this lunchtime

Players and club officials will be showing off the Championship play-off winners trophy on the Council House balcony as part of a lunchtime celebration, following their 1-0 win over Huddersfield at Wembley yesterday.

Comedian and lifelong Forest supporter Matt Forde and BBC Radio Nottingham commentator Colin Fray will host the event, which will include interviews with the players before the trophy is raised aloft to the crowd below.

The event will start at 1pm in Old Market Square and supporters are asked to arrive no earlier than 11.30am to ensure time for preparations.

Forest players celebrate their play-off win and promotion at Wembley yesterday. They will raise the trophy again for the fans in Nottingham city centre this lunch time. Photo: Christopher Lee/Getty Images

It will be broadcast live on Notts TV and simultaneously on Nottingham Forest’s official website.

Notts TV is available across Nottingham city and the county on Freeview channel 7, Virgin 159, and BT/YouView 7.

The celebration falls on the first day of the school half-term holiday and is designed to be a family event.

There will be strictly no alcohol, flares or pyrotechnics – anyone caught with the latter may be subject to a club ban.

It is expected to be very popular and there will be road closures and diversions.

Trams will not move through Old Market Square for a short time and services will terminate at Royal Centre and Nottingham station.

Nottingham City Transport says buses on its Navy, Green, Lilac, Blue, Orange, Red and Sky Blue lines will also be affected between 10am and 2pm – click here for details.

Coun David Mellen, Nottingham City Council leader, said: “We are absolutely thrilled that Forest secured promotion – it means a huge amount to the city after more than two decades outside the top flight.

“On behalf of the council, I’d like to congratulate Steve Cooper, his players and staff, the club’s board and owners, plus the wonderful supporters who travelled down to Wembley in their thousands to represent our proud city.

"We must recognise Huddersfield, too, who played so well on the day.

“This is a huge moment for Nottingham – beyond the sheer pride and joy that promotion brings, having a team in the Premier League offers the local economy an estimated £120 million boost.

“We expect it could lead to an extra 100,000 people coming to the city as visiting football fans, as well as an increase in national reputation helping to attract students applying to our two universities and people looking for holiday breaks, along with extra spend by Premier League club staff and players.

“But above all that, this is simply a wonderful moment for Nottingham and we hope many Forest supporters, their families and city residents are able to join the players outside the Council House today