Things, however, did not start well for the Tigers, who fell behind on 31 minutes as Benjamin Reay's well-taken finish beat Sebastian Malkowski, but Vaughan Redford netted just before the break to level the scores.

Worksop’s turnaround was completed just after the restart as Liam Hughes headed home from Regan Hutchinson’s cross. Hughes then bagged his second of the game and 14th of the season, as he bundled the ball home from a goalmouth scramble.

Liam Hardy confirmed the win with a late deft header for Worksop to record their seventh straight league victory.

Worksop celebrate Liam Hughes' goal at Shildon. Photo by Lewis Pickersgill

And manager Craig Parry was happy with the display but remained grounded to not get carried away with the run.

“It is just three points,” he said. “There are a lot of good teams in that top eight in the league and it’s one where anyone on their day could beat each other and it’ll be like that on the way.

“But games like tonight where we are travelling long journeys to a team that are scrapping for their lives, these are vital wins and sometimes more vital than when we’re playing those at the top.

“I thought it was a very good performance tonight and we made a couple of changes from Saturday.

“We knew that it would be a difficult place to come to and there’s not too much football that can be played on this pitch, so we tried to play a different way to suit that, and we got everything right on that side and we executed the game plan really well.

“To come here and win 4-1 is massive because I honestly believe these are in a false position and they will eventually drag themselves up the league.”

The Tigers face Brighouse Town at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium on Saturday afternoon where they will hope to close ground on first-place Stockton Town with a win.

He continued: “They are always difficult games against a side managed by Vill Powell, who sets his teams up very well, so it’ll be a tough game.

“There will be no surprises from their side about how we’re going to play, so I imagine that it’ll be a good, open game and one that we’re looking forward to and one where we are desperate for the three points.